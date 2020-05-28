Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

1219 W Marlboro Dr. - Property Id: 100216



Renters dream!! Beautiful home, huge lot, no maintenance! 4 bedroom, 2 bath, upgrades everywhere. Stainless steel appliances, georgeous grantite countertops, hardwood and tile floors. Beautiful fireplace with built in book shelves. Master includes beautiful bath, walk in closet and access to huge back yard.



Great Neighborhood with walking distance to Shawnee park. Close proximity to 101 freeway, Chandler Fashion Square and all Chandler and Tempe have to offer.



ZERO maintenance, Rent includes Pool and Landscaping services so you don't have to worry about it.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100216

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4706891)