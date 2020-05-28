All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1219 W Marlboro Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1219 W Marlboro Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1219 W Marlboro Dr

1219 West Marlboro Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

1219 West Marlboro Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Saratoga Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
1219 W Marlboro Dr. - Property Id: 100216

Renters dream!! Beautiful home, huge lot, no maintenance! 4 bedroom, 2 bath, upgrades everywhere. Stainless steel appliances, georgeous grantite countertops, hardwood and tile floors. Beautiful fireplace with built in book shelves. Master includes beautiful bath, walk in closet and access to huge back yard.

Great Neighborhood with walking distance to Shawnee park. Close proximity to 101 freeway, Chandler Fashion Square and all Chandler and Tempe have to offer.

ZERO maintenance, Rent includes Pool and Landscaping services so you don't have to worry about it.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100216
Property Id 100216

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4706891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 W Marlboro Dr have any available units?
1219 W Marlboro Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 W Marlboro Dr have?
Some of 1219 W Marlboro Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 W Marlboro Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1219 W Marlboro Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 W Marlboro Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1219 W Marlboro Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1219 W Marlboro Dr offer parking?
No, 1219 W Marlboro Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1219 W Marlboro Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 W Marlboro Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 W Marlboro Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1219 W Marlboro Dr has a pool.
Does 1219 W Marlboro Dr have accessible units?
No, 1219 W Marlboro Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 W Marlboro Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 W Marlboro Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College