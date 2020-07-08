All apartments in Chandler
1215 W Highland St
1215 W Highland St

1215 West Highland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1215 West Highland Street, Chandler, AZ 85224
Continental Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b10ae3071 ---- 3 bed 2.5 bathroom with new paint. Large family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Eat in kitchen with all appliances. Half bath just off the entry. All bedrooms & 2 full baths upstairs. Nice sized backyard and low maintenance front yard. Community pool! Central Chandler location, short distance to both 60 and 101 Freeways. Come see today!

Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 W Highland St have any available units?
1215 W Highland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 W Highland St have?
Some of 1215 W Highland St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 W Highland St currently offering any rent specials?
1215 W Highland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 W Highland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 W Highland St is pet friendly.
Does 1215 W Highland St offer parking?
Yes, 1215 W Highland St offers parking.
Does 1215 W Highland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 W Highland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 W Highland St have a pool?
Yes, 1215 W Highland St has a pool.
Does 1215 W Highland St have accessible units?
No, 1215 W Highland St does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 W Highland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 W Highland St does not have units with dishwashers.

