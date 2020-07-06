All apartments in Chandler
Last updated December 29 2019 at 7:55 AM

1213 North Nebraska Street

1213 North Nebraska Street · No Longer Available
Location

1213 North Nebraska Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
wow! gorgeous single level chandler 3/2 home with hardwood floors, expansive living room to kitchen transition flow with cozy fireplace, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, over sized backyard, nearby schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 North Nebraska Street have any available units?
1213 North Nebraska Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1213 North Nebraska Street currently offering any rent specials?
1213 North Nebraska Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 North Nebraska Street pet-friendly?
No, 1213 North Nebraska Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1213 North Nebraska Street offer parking?
No, 1213 North Nebraska Street does not offer parking.
Does 1213 North Nebraska Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 North Nebraska Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 North Nebraska Street have a pool?
No, 1213 North Nebraska Street does not have a pool.
Does 1213 North Nebraska Street have accessible units?
No, 1213 North Nebraska Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 North Nebraska Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 North Nebraska Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 North Nebraska Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 North Nebraska Street does not have units with air conditioning.

