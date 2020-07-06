1213 North Nebraska Street

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

wow! gorgeous single level chandler 3/2 home with hardwood floors, expansive living room to kitchen transition flow with cozy fireplace, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, over sized backyard, nearby schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.