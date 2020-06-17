All apartments in Chandler
1200 North Oregon Street
1200 North Oregon Street

1200 North Oregon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1200 North Oregon Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Chandler, AZ. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,500 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with white appliances, large closets, carport, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 North Oregon Street have any available units?
1200 North Oregon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 North Oregon Street have?
Some of 1200 North Oregon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 North Oregon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1200 North Oregon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 North Oregon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 North Oregon Street is pet friendly.
Does 1200 North Oregon Street offer parking?
Yes, 1200 North Oregon Street offers parking.
Does 1200 North Oregon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 North Oregon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 North Oregon Street have a pool?
No, 1200 North Oregon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1200 North Oregon Street have accessible units?
No, 1200 North Oregon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 North Oregon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 North Oregon Street does not have units with dishwashers.

