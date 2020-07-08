1171 West Honeysuckle Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to be the first to live in this overly upgraded premier Ocotillo Golf course home since full remodel. Turkish marble floors, new kitchen, and bathrooms featuring 13’ island, custom cabinets and limited edition designer quartz countertops. Enjoy an unparalleled view on the 6th hole that features walking and bike paths adjacent to shopping and restaurants. Spacious living area with fireplace! Large laundry room. Bathrooms with updated mirrors, fixtures and cabinetry! Upstairs has beautiful wood flooring, master bedroom flaunts a huge walk-in closet and incredible master bathroom with a separate toilet room and a stunning walk-in shower. Backyard features a covered patio with paver extension, lush green grass, and pool! Water softener included and a three-car garage!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



