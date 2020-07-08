All apartments in Chandler
1171 West Honeysuckle Lane
1171 West Honeysuckle Lane

Location

1171 West Honeysuckle Lane, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to be the first to live in this overly upgraded premier Ocotillo Golf course home since full remodel. Turkish marble floors, new kitchen, and bathrooms featuring 13’ island, custom cabinets and limited edition designer quartz countertops. Enjoy an unparalleled view on the 6th hole that features walking and bike paths adjacent to shopping and restaurants. Spacious living area with fireplace! Large laundry room. Bathrooms with updated mirrors, fixtures and cabinetry! Upstairs has beautiful wood flooring, master bedroom flaunts a huge walk-in closet and incredible master bathroom with a separate toilet room and a stunning walk-in shower. Backyard features a covered patio with paver extension, lush green grass, and pool! Water softener included and a three-car garage!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1171 West Honeysuckle Lane have any available units?
1171 West Honeysuckle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1171 West Honeysuckle Lane have?
Some of 1171 West Honeysuckle Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1171 West Honeysuckle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1171 West Honeysuckle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1171 West Honeysuckle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1171 West Honeysuckle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1171 West Honeysuckle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1171 West Honeysuckle Lane offers parking.
Does 1171 West Honeysuckle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1171 West Honeysuckle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1171 West Honeysuckle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1171 West Honeysuckle Lane has a pool.
Does 1171 West Honeysuckle Lane have accessible units?
No, 1171 West Honeysuckle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1171 West Honeysuckle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1171 West Honeysuckle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

