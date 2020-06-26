All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

1162 S. Bridger Dr

1162 S Bridger Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1162 S Bridger Dr, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1162 S. Bridger Dr Available 07/15/19 AVAILABLE 7/15/19!!! - Nice 3 bedroom single story home in great Chandler location. Open floor plan, dining room off the kitchen. Master bedroom with full bath. Nice size lot. Covered patio. Two car garage. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools and and the 202. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE3958760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1162 S. Bridger Dr have any available units?
1162 S. Bridger Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1162 S. Bridger Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1162 S. Bridger Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1162 S. Bridger Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1162 S. Bridger Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1162 S. Bridger Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1162 S. Bridger Dr offers parking.
Does 1162 S. Bridger Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1162 S. Bridger Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1162 S. Bridger Dr have a pool?
No, 1162 S. Bridger Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1162 S. Bridger Dr have accessible units?
No, 1162 S. Bridger Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1162 S. Bridger Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1162 S. Bridger Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1162 S. Bridger Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1162 S. Bridger Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
