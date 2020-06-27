1153 West Elgin Street

Amenities

Prime Chandler location. 2100 sq. ft. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Chandler's FairFax community. Eat in kitchen with all appliances. Family room with fireplace. Formal living/dining room with soaring ceiling. Master suite with double door entry and walk in closet. Full master bath with double sinks. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Extended covered patio. Big backyard. Two car garage.

Close to great schools, shopping, entertainment and freeways.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



