Chandler, AZ
1153 West Elgin Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 9:33 PM

1153 West Elgin Street

1153 West Elgin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1153 West Elgin Street, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Prime Chandler location. 2100 sq. ft. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Chandler's FairFax community. Eat in kitchen with all appliances. Family room with fireplace. Formal living/dining room with soaring ceiling. Master suite with double door entry and walk in closet. Full master bath with double sinks. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Extended covered patio. Big backyard. Two car garage.
Close to great schools, shopping, entertainment and freeways.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1153 West Elgin Street have any available units?
1153 West Elgin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1153 West Elgin Street have?
Some of 1153 West Elgin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1153 West Elgin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1153 West Elgin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 West Elgin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1153 West Elgin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1153 West Elgin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1153 West Elgin Street offers parking.
Does 1153 West Elgin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1153 West Elgin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 West Elgin Street have a pool?
No, 1153 West Elgin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1153 West Elgin Street have accessible units?
No, 1153 West Elgin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1153 West Elgin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1153 West Elgin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
