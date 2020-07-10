All apartments in Chandler
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1149 E Del Rio St

1149 East Del Rio Street · No Longer Available
Location

1149 East Del Rio Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2c346700b3 ---- This is an adorable home that has been completely gutted and redone as if the owner was going to occupy the home. You will appreciate all of the upgrades and timely choices that have been installed from the awesome wood plank looking tile flooring throughout the home to the opulent lighting in the kitchen, no detail has been over looked. The floorplan has many interesting features such as high vaulted ceilings in all bedrooms and living area, wall niches and angles, many well placed windows and all have been enhanced as if this were a brand new home. Matching stainless appliances, new shaker style cabinetry and gorgeous stone counter tops all add the air of elegance to this wonderful home. Its located in an established subdivision with its own community park with tot lot and the home backs to a City Park. You will not want to miss the opportunity to live your best life here. STATUS: Vacant, please schedule a self guided tour today... PLEASE READ THIS: NO PETS ARE ACCEPTED AT THIS HOME PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card Located at Ray and McQueen in Beautiful Chandler FLOORING: All new tile wood look plank, No carpeting GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: NEW LG Brand Stainless Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1984 YARD: Grass front and rear, landscape maintenance included. Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent $195.00 Lease Admin Fee and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Adorable community park with tot lot HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078, elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1149 E Del Rio St have any available units?
1149 E Del Rio St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1149 E Del Rio St have?
Some of 1149 E Del Rio St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1149 E Del Rio St currently offering any rent specials?
1149 E Del Rio St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1149 E Del Rio St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1149 E Del Rio St is pet friendly.
Does 1149 E Del Rio St offer parking?
Yes, 1149 E Del Rio St offers parking.
Does 1149 E Del Rio St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1149 E Del Rio St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1149 E Del Rio St have a pool?
No, 1149 E Del Rio St does not have a pool.
Does 1149 E Del Rio St have accessible units?
No, 1149 E Del Rio St does not have accessible units.
Does 1149 E Del Rio St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1149 E Del Rio St has units with dishwashers.

