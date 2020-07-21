1141 W BUTLER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly volleyball court

Beautiful home with HUGE backyard located in Rialto Hills. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 home features a highly desirable floor plan with separate living room and family room. Vaulted ceilings and large picture windows make this house feel light bright and airy while the brick living room fireplace adds a cozy feel. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining with kitchen island and plenty of counter and cabinet space, french doors lead out to the huge backyard with covered patio and sand volleyball court. Master bedroom has a full master bath and walk-in master closet. Other details include inside laundry, plenty of storage and 2.5 car garage. Close to schools, a park, golf, shopping centers, YMCA, Medical Center, and many restaurants! Available for move September 1st! Verify Pet Policy Prior to Applying!