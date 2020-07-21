All apartments in Chandler
1141 W BUTLER Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

1141 W BUTLER Drive

1141 West Butler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1141 West Butler Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
volleyball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
Beautiful home with HUGE backyard located in Rialto Hills. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 home features a highly desirable floor plan with separate living room and family room. Vaulted ceilings and large picture windows make this house feel light bright and airy while the brick living room fireplace adds a cozy feel. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining with kitchen island and plenty of counter and cabinet space, french doors lead out to the huge backyard with covered patio and sand volleyball court. Master bedroom has a full master bath and walk-in master closet. Other details include inside laundry, plenty of storage and 2.5 car garage. Close to schools, a park, golf, shopping centers, YMCA, Medical Center, and many restaurants! Available for move September 1st! Verify Pet Policy Prior to Applying!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 W BUTLER Drive have any available units?
1141 W BUTLER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 W BUTLER Drive have?
Some of 1141 W BUTLER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 W BUTLER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1141 W BUTLER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 W BUTLER Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 W BUTLER Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1141 W BUTLER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1141 W BUTLER Drive offers parking.
Does 1141 W BUTLER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 W BUTLER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 W BUTLER Drive have a pool?
No, 1141 W BUTLER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1141 W BUTLER Drive have accessible units?
No, 1141 W BUTLER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 W BUTLER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 W BUTLER Drive has units with dishwashers.
