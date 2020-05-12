1091 W LONGHORN Drive

Amenities

Fabulous executive home is not your typical rental! Granite countertops~even in bathrooms! NO CARPETING! Upgraded Flooring! High end Ceiling Fans & Lighting! Plantation shutters thru out. 3 Bedrooms+large Den w/solid wood built in desks and built in bookshelves, drawers etc. Bright & Large Kitchen w/Solid wood custom cabinetry. Wine Rack, High end Granite countertops, large window overlooking sink, super large pantry, eat in area for Kitchen table. Formal Dining Room+Large Great room overlooking resort like Backyard with sparkling pool, Palm trees, covered patio. ALL APPLIANCES are INCLUDED~including top of the line WASHER & DRYER+Refrigerator in Kitchen. Rent includes POOL+YARD MAINTENANCE. Minutes to Chandler Mall+all shopping,Top notch Schools, entertainment, medical, golf, restaurants.