Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1091 W LONGHORN Drive
Last updated January 12 2020 at 10:09 AM

1091 W LONGHORN Drive

1091 West Longhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1091 West Longhorn Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Carrizal

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Fabulous executive home is not your typical rental! Granite countertops~even in bathrooms! NO CARPETING! Upgraded Flooring! High end Ceiling Fans & Lighting! Plantation shutters thru out. 3 Bedrooms+large Den w/solid wood built in desks and built in bookshelves, drawers etc. Bright & Large Kitchen w/Solid wood custom cabinetry. Wine Rack, High end Granite countertops, large window overlooking sink, super large pantry, eat in area for Kitchen table. Formal Dining Room+Large Great room overlooking resort like Backyard with sparkling pool, Palm trees, covered patio. ALL APPLIANCES are INCLUDED~including top of the line WASHER & DRYER+Refrigerator in Kitchen. Rent includes POOL+YARD MAINTENANCE. Minutes to Chandler Mall+all shopping,Top notch Schools, entertainment, medical, golf, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1091 W LONGHORN Drive have any available units?
1091 W LONGHORN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1091 W LONGHORN Drive have?
Some of 1091 W LONGHORN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1091 W LONGHORN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1091 W LONGHORN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1091 W LONGHORN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1091 W LONGHORN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1091 W LONGHORN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1091 W LONGHORN Drive offers parking.
Does 1091 W LONGHORN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1091 W LONGHORN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1091 W LONGHORN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1091 W LONGHORN Drive has a pool.
Does 1091 W LONGHORN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1091 W LONGHORN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1091 W LONGHORN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1091 W LONGHORN Drive has units with dishwashers.

