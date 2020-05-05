1083 West Orchid Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath with a pool in Chandler. Great room floor plan. Eat in kitchen with all appliances, island and lots of cabinet space. Master bedroom with 3/4 bath and walk in closet. Tile in all the right places. blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Covered patio. Large grassy area and private pool. Two car garage. ** Pool Service Included ** Great Chandler location. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants.



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 PETS MAXIMUM)



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.