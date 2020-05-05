All apartments in Chandler
1083 West Orchid Lane
1083 West Orchid Lane

1083 West Orchid Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1083 West Orchid Lane, Chandler, AZ 85224
Festival-Celebration

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath with a pool in Chandler. Great room floor plan. Eat in kitchen with all appliances, island and lots of cabinet space. Master bedroom with 3/4 bath and walk in closet. Tile in all the right places. blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Covered patio. Large grassy area and private pool. Two car garage. ** Pool Service Included ** Great Chandler location. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants.

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 PETS MAXIMUM)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1083 West Orchid Lane have any available units?
1083 West Orchid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1083 West Orchid Lane have?
Some of 1083 West Orchid Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1083 West Orchid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1083 West Orchid Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1083 West Orchid Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1083 West Orchid Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1083 West Orchid Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1083 West Orchid Lane does offer parking.
Does 1083 West Orchid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1083 West Orchid Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1083 West Orchid Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1083 West Orchid Lane has a pool.
Does 1083 West Orchid Lane have accessible units?
No, 1083 West Orchid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1083 West Orchid Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1083 West Orchid Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
