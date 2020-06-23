All apartments in Avondale
Avondale, AZ
909 South 4th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

909 South 4th Street

909 South 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

909 South 4th Street, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This home offers: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,144 square feet of living space. Newer granite counter tops with all black appliances, including a built in microwave. Tile throughout except for in the bedrooms. Cozy front porch with wood fencing. This house located at 909 S 4th St in Avondale is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.5 %* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 South 4th Street have any available units?
909 South 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 South 4th Street have?
Some of 909 South 4th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 South 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
909 South 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 South 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 South 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 909 South 4th Street offer parking?
No, 909 South 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 909 South 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 South 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 South 4th Street have a pool?
No, 909 South 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 909 South 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 909 South 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 909 South 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 South 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
