Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 PM

812 East Agua Fria Lane

Location

812 East Agua Fria Lane, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This newly built home features beautiful carpet and vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet and counter top space! The master suite includes a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks, garden tub and walk in shower! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

