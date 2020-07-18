812 East Agua Fria Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This newly built home features beautiful carpet and vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet and counter top space! The master suite includes a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks, garden tub and walk in shower! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

