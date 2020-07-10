702 S 112th Ave

Amenities
Adorable One Story 3 BA / 2 BA Den Corner Lot Home. Spacious open floorplan with a fresh neutral color scheme and 2' vertical blinds throughout. Large family room leads to a formal dining room open to kitchen and dining nook with a panoramic view of the back. Kitchen features an island w/ breakfast bar & sink, built-in microwave, hard wood cabinetry and decorative lighting. Master suite includes large bedroom, walk-in closet, tub w/ shower head & sliding glass bathtub door. Just across the street is a dog park and down the street children's playground and park.
One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 1 Years Garage