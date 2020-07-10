All apartments in Avondale
702 S 112th Ave

702 South 112th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

702 South 112th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85323
CW Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
dog park
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb13b6c074 ---- Adorable One Story 3 BA / 2 BA Den Corner Lot Home. Spacious open floorplan with a fresh neutral color scheme and 2\' vertical blinds throughout. Large family room leads to a formal dining room open to kitchen and dining nook with a panoramic view of the back. Kitchen features an island w/ breakfast bar & sink, built-in microwave, hard wood cabinetry and decorative lighting. Master suite includes large bedroom, walk-in closet, tub w/ shower head & sliding glass bathtub door. Just across the street is a dog park and down the street children\'s playground and park.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 1 Years Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 S 112th Ave have any available units?
702 S 112th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 S 112th Ave have?
Some of 702 S 112th Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 S 112th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
702 S 112th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 S 112th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 S 112th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 702 S 112th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 702 S 112th Ave offers parking.
Does 702 S 112th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 S 112th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 S 112th Ave have a pool?
No, 702 S 112th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 702 S 112th Ave have accessible units?
No, 702 S 112th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 702 S 112th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 S 112th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

