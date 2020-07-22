All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 621 S 115th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
621 S 115th Dr
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

621 S 115th Dr

621 South 115th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

621 South 115th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323
Glenhurst

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bed 2 Bath Single Level Avondale Blvd and Van Buren Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Glenhurst

621 S 115th Dr is a house in Avondale, AZ 85323. This 1,796 square foot house sits on a 6,243 square foot lot and features 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 2004. St. Nearby schools include Collier Elementary School, Littleton Elementary School and Estrella Vista Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are 2 "Di" 4 Gourmet Karmel Korn and Fiesta Barn Market. The closest coffee shop is Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Subway, Burger King and Taco Bell. This address can also be written as 621 South 115th Drive, Avondale, Arizona 85323.

Cross Streets: Avondale Blvd and Van Buren Directions: from Van Buren -- south on Avondale Blvd -- west on Maricopa -- north on 116th Ave -- east on Tonto -- right on 115th drive --

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE5349211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 S 115th Dr have any available units?
621 S 115th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 621 S 115th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
621 S 115th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 S 115th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 S 115th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 621 S 115th Dr offer parking?
No, 621 S 115th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 621 S 115th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 S 115th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 S 115th Dr have a pool?
No, 621 S 115th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 621 S 115th Dr have accessible units?
No, 621 S 115th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 621 S 115th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 S 115th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 S 115th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 S 115th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAvondale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College