4 Bed 2 Bath Single Level Avondale Blvd and Van Buren Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Glenhurst



621 S 115th Dr is a house in Avondale, AZ 85323. This 1,796 square foot house sits on a 6,243 square foot lot and features 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 2004. St. Nearby schools include Collier Elementary School, Littleton Elementary School and Estrella Vista Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are 2 "Di" 4 Gourmet Karmel Korn and Fiesta Barn Market. The closest coffee shop is Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Subway, Burger King and Taco Bell. This address can also be written as 621 South 115th Drive, Avondale, Arizona 85323.



Cross Streets: Avondale Blvd and Van Buren Directions: from Van Buren -- south on Avondale Blvd -- west on Maricopa -- north on 116th Ave -- east on Tonto -- right on 115th drive --



