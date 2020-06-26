609 W Rio Vista Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

***3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM PLUS DEN IN AVONDALE*** - ****NO PETS****



This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1678 square feet and is located in Avondale. The interior features a split floor plan, living room, kitchen with pantry and breakfast bar, master bedroom with a walk in closet, den, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, vinyl and carpet flooring, full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room and a security system. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener & cabinets, storage shed, patio, desert front yard landscaping & grass/rock back yard landscaping.



Cross Streets: Litchfield Rd / Rio Vista Ln

Directions: Take Litchfield Rd South of Main St, turn Left on Rio Vista Ln to the home on the right side



