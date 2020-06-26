All apartments in Avondale
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

609 W Rio Vista Ln

Location

609 W Rio Vista Ln, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
***3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM PLUS DEN IN AVONDALE*** - ****NO PETS****

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1678 square feet and is located in Avondale. The interior features a split floor plan, living room, kitchen with pantry and breakfast bar, master bedroom with a walk in closet, den, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, vinyl and carpet flooring, full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room and a security system. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener & cabinets, storage shed, patio, desert front yard landscaping & grass/rock back yard landscaping.

Cross Streets: Litchfield Rd / Rio Vista Ln
Directions: Take Litchfield Rd South of Main St, turn Left on Rio Vista Ln to the home on the right side

(RLNE3289776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

