Amenities

dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

*We have an accepted app* Nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that has a downstairs den with glass French Doors. Neutral carpet. Open kitchen with pantry & refrigerator. No cats please. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED. $150 Administration Fee upon move in. 2.5% rental tax and 1% Admin Fee added to monthly rent. Agents, see remarks and docs tab. No cats please.