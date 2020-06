Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY HOME IN COLDWATER SPRINGS! THIS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME FEATURES A 3 CAR GARAGE WITH LARGE YARD. HOME OFFERS NICE TILE THROUGHOUT. NICE OPEN FLOOR-PLAN WITH SEPARATE LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, AND DINING AREA. CUSTOM BUILT-IN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER! KITCHEN OFFERS LOTS OF CABINET SPACE. NICE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND SEPARATE SHOWER & TUB. GREAT VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE FROM BACKYARD. YARD FEATURES NICE GRASS AREA, ROCK, AND MATURE TREES.