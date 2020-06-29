All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 509 N 119TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
509 N 119TH Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 1:02 AM

509 N 119TH Drive

509 119th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

509 119th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful Avondale home is move-in ready w/new interior paint. The appliances include washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. The kitchen has granite countertops complimenting the upgraded cabinets and with a large walk-in pantry. Downstairs has a bedroom with a full bathroom next to it creating the perfect guest room. The great room is perfect for hosting guests and opens to the kitchen with a sliding door leading to the covered patio. The master suite is large with lots of natural light. The ensuite bath has dual sink vanities and a large walk-in shower. The large walk-in closet has plenty of space. The 2 car garage rounds out this amazing home ready for you to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 N 119TH Drive have any available units?
509 N 119TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 N 119TH Drive have?
Some of 509 N 119TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 N 119TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
509 N 119TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 N 119TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 509 N 119TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 509 N 119TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 509 N 119TH Drive offers parking.
Does 509 N 119TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 N 119TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 N 119TH Drive have a pool?
No, 509 N 119TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 509 N 119TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 509 N 119TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 509 N 119TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 N 119TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College