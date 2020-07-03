508 S 112TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

*** ZERO DOWN LEASE TO OWN OPTION *** $1000 OFF MOVE IN COSTS / 50% OFF SECOND MONTHS PAYMENT*** No downpayment required. Build equity while you lease. Hardship insurance for payment, home warranty, and an assumable mortgage included. Fantastic home w/spacious great room floor plan. Crisp palette, fireplace, built-in decorative/media shelves, soaring ceilings, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, & beautiful tiled floors in all the right places. Granite counters/backsplash, SS appliances, breakfast bar, pantry, & plenty of wood cabinets. Patio access from dining area. & private Den. Generous sized bedrooms feature handsome wood plank tiled floors, ample closets & 2 upscale baths w/granite counters. Master retreat offers a private en suite w/dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower.