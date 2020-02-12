All apartments in Avondale
502 S 117th Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM

502 S 117th Drive

502 South 117th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

502 South 117th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323
Glenhurst

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
Available for Move in 7/15. *** Currently tenant occupied*** Fantastic 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a cul-de-sac lot. Front room has both formal living and dining rooms. Kitchen opens to family room with eat-in area. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space with island and pantry as well as white appliances and recessed lighting. Powder room downstairs with all bedrooms and full baths upstairs including Master. Loft area great for office, 2nd family room, or game room. Bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. The property is .1 miles away from the nearest elementary school!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 S 117th Drive have any available units?
502 S 117th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 S 117th Drive have?
Some of 502 S 117th Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 S 117th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
502 S 117th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 S 117th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 502 S 117th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 502 S 117th Drive offer parking?
No, 502 S 117th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 502 S 117th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 S 117th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 S 117th Drive have a pool?
No, 502 S 117th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 502 S 117th Drive have accessible units?
No, 502 S 117th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 502 S 117th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 S 117th Drive has units with dishwashers.
