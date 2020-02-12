502 S 117th Drive

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace game room microwave refrigerator

Available for Move in 7/15. *** Currently tenant occupied*** Fantastic 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a cul-de-sac lot. Front room has both formal living and dining rooms. Kitchen opens to family room with eat-in area. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space with island and pantry as well as white appliances and recessed lighting. Powder room downstairs with all bedrooms and full baths upstairs including Master. Loft area great for office, 2nd family room, or game room. Bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. The property is .1 miles away from the nearest elementary school!