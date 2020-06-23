4 S 120TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great location in the subdivision! Backed by the golf course and lake, and situated at end of a cul-de-sac with common grounds on one side. Four bedrooms plus LOFT. All tile downstairs in living room, family room, dining and kitchen. Open kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless appliances include range, dishwasher and microwave; pantry. 1/2 bath and laundry downstairs for convenience. All bedrooms upstairs including master suite w/ private bath and balcony that overlooks the golf course and lake. Huge yard with large curbed grass play area. Double gate w/ spacious side yard. Two car garage w/ remotes. Sorry, no pets.