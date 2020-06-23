All apartments in Avondale
4 S 120TH Avenue

4 South 120th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4 South 120th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location in the subdivision! Backed by the golf course and lake, and situated at end of a cul-de-sac with common grounds on one side. Four bedrooms plus LOFT. All tile downstairs in living room, family room, dining and kitchen. Open kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless appliances include range, dishwasher and microwave; pantry. 1/2 bath and laundry downstairs for convenience. All bedrooms upstairs including master suite w/ private bath and balcony that overlooks the golf course and lake. Huge yard with large curbed grass play area. Double gate w/ spacious side yard. Two car garage w/ remotes. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 S 120TH Avenue have any available units?
4 S 120TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 S 120TH Avenue have?
Some of 4 S 120TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 S 120TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4 S 120TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 S 120TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4 S 120TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 4 S 120TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4 S 120TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4 S 120TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 S 120TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 S 120TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 4 S 120TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4 S 120TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4 S 120TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4 S 120TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 S 120TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
