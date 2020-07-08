3706 N 127th Dr

Amenities
You Have Arrived! This west valley home, located in a quiet community in Avondale, offers you the best there is! Conveniently located with access to both the 10 and 101, you are within minutes of the best entertainment options in the Valley! Westgate Entertainment District, Topgolf, Hiking at Estrella Mountain, it¯¿½??s all close at hand! But, when you¯¿½??re ready to escape to your own personal haven, this home has it all! With a Three-car garage, plus RV parking, and an interior laundry room with new washer and dryer you¯¿½??ve only just begun to scratch off some of those must have on your list. This home boasts a formal living/dining room, a quiet and peaceful space. The large kitchen with center island, double door pantry, brand new Samsung Dutch-door refrigerator, and new microwave oven all adjoining the spacious great room perfect for oversized comfy furniture. This area opens out through new French doors with internal blinds to the perfect resort style, private backyard completes with covered patio, built in BBQ station, with room for a mini fridge, plus alternate patio seating areas overlooking a beautiful pebble tech pool and waterfall. The grassy area is the perfect complement offering space for yard games! Back inside we have three bedrooms, including a large master suite with dual sinks, separate soaking tub and shower, commode room and large walk in closet. There are custom ceiling fans in every room, and skylight tubes in master closet, laundry and bathrooms that keep those rooms light during the day! This home will not disappoint! Schedule to see today.
STATUS: Vacant
PLEASE READ THIS:
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve a key from the electronic lock box
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card
More Information:
AREA INFORMATION: located with access to 101 and 10 fwys, near WestGate Entertainment District, Estrella Mountain, Estrella Mountain Community College, Topgolf, etc! Great location!
FLOORING: Tile and carpet
GARAGE/PARKING: 3 car garage, large parking area, plus RV storage - must park behind the gate, absolutely no parking on the access in front of the gate.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: NEW refrigerator, New microwave, dishwasher, oven/range, New
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 2001
YARD: grassy yard, with pool and decking
Additional Amenities: RV parking, three car garage, built in BBQ, sky tubes, ceiling fans, workbench in the garage.
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
