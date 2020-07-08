3706 N 127th Dr

Amenities

You Have Arrived! This west valley home, located in a quiet community in Avondale, offers you the best there is! Conveniently located with access to both the 10 and 101, you are within minutes of the best entertainment options in the Valley! Westgate Entertainment District, Topgolf, Hiking at Estrella Mountain, it¯¿½??s all close at hand! But, when you¯¿½??re ready to escape to your own personal haven, this home has it all! With a Three-car garage, plus RV parking, and an interior laundry room with new washer and dryer you¯¿½??ve only just begun to scratch off some of those must have on your list. This home boasts a formal living/dining room, a quiet and peaceful space. The large kitchen with center island, double door pantry, brand new Samsung Dutch-door refrigerator, and new microwave oven all adjoining the spacious great room perfect for oversized comfy furniture. This area opens out through new French doors with internal blinds to the perfect resort style, private backyard completes with covered patio, built in BBQ station, with room for a mini fridge, plus alternate patio seating areas overlooking a beautiful pebble tech pool and waterfall. The grassy area is the perfect complement offering space for yard games! Back inside we have three bedrooms, including a large master suite with dual sinks, separate soaking tub and shower, commode room and large walk in closet. There are custom ceiling fans in every room, and skylight tubes in master closet, laundry and bathrooms that keep those rooms light during the day! This home will not disappoint! Schedule to see today.



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



AREA INFORMATION: located with access to 101 and 10 fwys, near WestGate Entertainment District, Estrella Mountain, Estrella Mountain Community College, Topgolf, etc! Great location!



FLOORING: Tile and carpet



GARAGE/PARKING: 3 car garage, large parking area, plus RV storage - must park behind the gate, absolutely no parking on the access in front of the gate.



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: NEW refrigerator, New microwave, dishwasher, oven/range, New



PROPERTY TYPE: single family home



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities



YEAR BUILT: 2001



YARD: grassy yard, with pool and decking



Additional Amenities: RV parking, three car garage, built in BBQ, sky tubes, ceiling fans, workbench in the garage.



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



