Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3706 N 127th Dr

3706 North 127th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3706 North 127th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Sage Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d0dcb4b00d ----

You Have Arrived! This west valley home, located in a quiet community in Avondale, offers you the best there is! Conveniently located with access to both the 10 and 101, you are within minutes of the best entertainment options in the Valley! Westgate Entertainment District, Topgolf, Hiking at Estrella Mountain, it¯¿½??s all close at hand! But, when you¯¿½??re ready to escape to your own personal haven, this home has it all! With a Three-car garage, plus RV parking, and an interior laundry room with new washer and dryer you¯¿½??ve only just begun to scratch off some of those must have on your list. This home boasts a formal living/dining room, a quiet and peaceful space. The large kitchen with center island, double door pantry, brand new Samsung Dutch-door refrigerator, and new microwave oven all adjoining the spacious great room perfect for oversized comfy furniture. This area opens out through new French doors with internal blinds to the perfect resort style, private backyard completes with covered patio, built in BBQ station, with room for a mini fridge, plus alternate patio seating areas overlooking a beautiful pebble tech pool and waterfall. The grassy area is the perfect complement offering space for yard games! Back inside we have three bedrooms, including a large master suite with dual sinks, separate soaking tub and shower, commode room and large walk in closet. There are custom ceiling fans in every room, and skylight tubes in master closet, laundry and bathrooms that keep those rooms light during the day! This home will not disappoint! Schedule to see today.

STATUS: Vacant

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve a key from the electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION: located with access to 101 and 10 fwys, near WestGate Entertainment District, Estrella Mountain, Estrella Mountain Community College, Topgolf, etc! Great location!

FLOORING: Tile and carpet

GARAGE/PARKING: 3 car garage, large parking area, plus RV storage - must park behind the gate, absolutely no parking on the access in front of the gate.

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: NEW refrigerator, New microwave, dishwasher, oven/range, New

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 2001

YARD: grassy yard, with pool and decking

Additional Amenities: RV parking, three car garage, built in BBQ, sky tubes, ceiling fans, workbench in the garage.

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER:

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696

Ceiling Fan
Dryer
Pool
Vaulted Ceilings

