Avondale, AZ
3617 N. 103rd Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

3617 N. 103rd Drive

3617 North 103rd Drive · No Longer Available
Avondale
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

3617 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Westwind

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
COMING SOON! 3 Car Garage - POOL HOME - $1650/mo - Fantastic rental on cul-de-sac street! Clean 2 story, 3 car garage, with lots of space. 3 bedrooms plus loft upstairs, family room and den downstairs. Fenced swimming pool, maintenance included, ready for your summer enjoyment. The kitchen is a dream with plenty of cabinets, Sile Stone countertops, kitchen island, and Pella sliding glass door to covered patio. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Located close to shopping, schools, walking/bike path, open grass areas and children's playground. AC filter program included in rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5788150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 N. 103rd Drive have any available units?
3617 N. 103rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 N. 103rd Drive have?
Some of 3617 N. 103rd Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 N. 103rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3617 N. 103rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 N. 103rd Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3617 N. 103rd Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 3617 N. 103rd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3617 N. 103rd Drive offers parking.
Does 3617 N. 103rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3617 N. 103rd Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 N. 103rd Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3617 N. 103rd Drive has a pool.
Does 3617 N. 103rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 3617 N. 103rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 N. 103rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 N. 103rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

