3617 N. 103rd Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

COMING SOON! 3 Car Garage - POOL HOME - $1650/mo - Fantastic rental on cul-de-sac street! Clean 2 story, 3 car garage, with lots of space. 3 bedrooms plus loft upstairs, family room and den downstairs. Fenced swimming pool, maintenance included, ready for your summer enjoyment. The kitchen is a dream with plenty of cabinets, Sile Stone countertops, kitchen island, and Pella sliding glass door to covered patio. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Located close to shopping, schools, walking/bike path, open grass areas and children's playground. AC filter program included in rent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5788150)