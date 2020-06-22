3410 N 126th Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing home with lots of upgraded features such as new kitchen appliances, and lots more, lots of room for family gathering in the exterior. Must see

Amazing best describe this.