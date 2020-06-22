Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 3410 N 126th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
3410 N 126th Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3410 N 126th Dr
3410 North 126th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3410 North 126th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Corte Sierra
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing home with lots of upgraded features such as new kitchen appliances, and lots more, lots of room for family gathering in the exterior. Must see
Amazing best describe this.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3410 N 126th Dr have any available units?
3410 N 126th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Avondale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Avondale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3410 N 126th Dr have?
Some of 3410 N 126th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3410 N 126th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3410 N 126th Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 N 126th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3410 N 126th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3410 N 126th Dr offer parking?
No, 3410 N 126th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3410 N 126th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3410 N 126th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 N 126th Dr have a pool?
No, 3410 N 126th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3410 N 126th Dr have accessible units?
No, 3410 N 126th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 N 126th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3410 N 126th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Similar Pages
Avondale 1 Bedrooms
Avondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with Parking
Avondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
New River, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores
Apartments Near Colleges
Estrella Mountain Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College