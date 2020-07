Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This well maintained property has all the upgrades desired in a rental property. Cherry cabinets, granite countertops, neutral colors throughout, vertical blinds at all windows. Kitchen island and lots of cabinet space. Master bedroom split for extra privacy. Also den to front of property - making ideal office or play space. Check this one out. Tenant to verify all school information and measurements application fee applies. $50 application fee applies