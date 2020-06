Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters Property Amenities parking pool garage

You'll love this home the moment you come thru front door! Beautiful, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, kitchen island with granite counter tops, walk-in pantry. 4th bedroom or office option, 2 baths, living and family rooms. French doors in master bedroom lead out to negative edge pebble-tec pool with waterfall. 3 car garage with cabinets. Enjoy gorgeous view of lake and pool (unfenced) from your own back yard. Pool service included. Sorry, no pets allowed.