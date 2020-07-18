All apartments in Avondale
2637 N 118th Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2637 N 118th Ave

2637 North 118th Avenue · (623) 565-2951
Location

2637 North 118th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1425 · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 beds 2 baths house in Avondale AZ - Property Id: 313993

This lovely 3 bedroom home has an open floor plan, with great room effect. The eat in kitchen has lots of cabinet space and a walk-in pantry. Great location, near Westpointe High School (a noted STEAM school), freeway, shopping, restaurants, Cardinal Stadium, American Sports Complex. Lake, park and children's play area within walking distance. Tenants must have income of at least 3 times rent and no eviction or criminal records.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2637-n-118th-ave-avondale-az/313993
Property Id 313993

(RLNE5937150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2637 N 118th Ave have any available units?
2637 N 118th Ave has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2637 N 118th Ave have?
Some of 2637 N 118th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2637 N 118th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2637 N 118th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 N 118th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2637 N 118th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2637 N 118th Ave offer parking?
No, 2637 N 118th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2637 N 118th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2637 N 118th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 N 118th Ave have a pool?
No, 2637 N 118th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2637 N 118th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2637 N 118th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 N 118th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2637 N 118th Ave has units with dishwashers.
