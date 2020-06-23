2617 S. 107th Dr.

Amenities
Beautiful Avondale property in a great neighborhood! Open floor-plan with great room leading to kitchen and dining area. Large master with private doors to back patio and private bathroom. Attached 2-car garage and fenced yard with covered patio. Dogs allowed with owner approval and pet deposits (sorry, no cats).
Schedule a showing online today at
www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.