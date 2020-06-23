All apartments in Avondale
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:44 AM

2617 S. 107th Dr.

2617 South 107th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2617 South 107th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323
Sanctuary

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Avondale property in a great neighborhood! Open floor-plan with great room leading to kitchen and dining area. Large master with private doors to back patio and private bathroom. Attached 2-car garage and fenced yard with covered patio. Dogs allowed with owner approval and pet deposits (sorry, no cats).
Schedule a showing online today at
www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 S. 107th Dr. have any available units?
2617 S. 107th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 2617 S. 107th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2617 S. 107th Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 S. 107th Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2617 S. 107th Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2617 S. 107th Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2617 S. 107th Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2617 S. 107th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 S. 107th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 S. 107th Dr. have a pool?
No, 2617 S. 107th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2617 S. 107th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2617 S. 107th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 S. 107th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2617 S. 107th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2617 S. 107th Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2617 S. 107th Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
