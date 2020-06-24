All apartments in Avondale
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
235 North Fourth St
Last updated May 17 2019 at 8:54 AM

235 North Fourth St

235 North 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

235 North 4th Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
North Old Town

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LUXURY, Corporate or Short Term FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO at SUMMIT PARK, Country Club area, Flagstaff, Arizona, next to GORE, NEW AQUAPLEX, near NAU and MED CENTER. This beautiful condo has 10 1/2 ceilings, tall windows, and privacy, with second story views facing common area. Slate looking tile covers the entry, hallway, diningroom, and bathrooms. Cherry cabinets, upgraded appliances, and corian counters complete the kitchen. Tastefully furnished with the character of Flagstaff in Mission Style furniture and Grand Canyon paintings. Every detail is provided from kitchen utensils, dishes to linens and Ralph Lauren bedding. Also featured is a gas log fireplace, walk-in closet, and 40 Sony flat screen TV. Summit Park is an upscale condominium development set among the tall Ponderosa pine trees and native plants of Flagstaff, Arizona. No smoking and no pets please. View for more photos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 North Fourth St have any available units?
235 North Fourth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 North Fourth St have?
Some of 235 North Fourth St's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 North Fourth St currently offering any rent specials?
235 North Fourth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 North Fourth St pet-friendly?
No, 235 North Fourth St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 235 North Fourth St offer parking?
No, 235 North Fourth St does not offer parking.
Does 235 North Fourth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 North Fourth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 North Fourth St have a pool?
No, 235 North Fourth St does not have a pool.
Does 235 North Fourth St have accessible units?
No, 235 North Fourth St does not have accessible units.
Does 235 North Fourth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 North Fourth St does not have units with dishwashers.
