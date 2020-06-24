235 North Fourth St

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

LUXURY, Corporate or Short Term FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO at SUMMIT PARK, Country Club area, Flagstaff, Arizona, next to GORE, NEW AQUAPLEX, near NAU and MED CENTER. This beautiful condo has 10 1/2 ceilings, tall windows, and privacy, with second story views facing common area. Slate looking tile covers the entry, hallway, diningroom, and bathrooms. Cherry cabinets, upgraded appliances, and corian counters complete the kitchen. Tastefully furnished with the character of Flagstaff in Mission Style furniture and Grand Canyon paintings. Every detail is provided from kitchen utensils, dishes to linens and Ralph Lauren bedding. Also featured is a gas log fireplace, walk-in closet, and 40 Sony flat screen TV. Summit Park is an upscale condominium development set among the tall Ponderosa pine trees and native plants of Flagstaff, Arizona. No smoking and no pets please. View for more photos