202 E Madden Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

2 bedroom 1 bath home in Avondale is ready for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Avondale is ready for immediate move in! Home has been completely redone. It features brand new flooring through out, new paint, a storage area, ceiling fans through out, fenced in yard with brand new gate, and front covered patio. It comes with all appliances including a gas stove, stacked washer and dryer, and fridge. Property is located near restaurants, schools and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2399059)