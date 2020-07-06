All apartments in Avondale
202 E Madden Dr
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

202 E Madden Dr

202 East Madden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

202 East Madden Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323
North Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath home in Avondale is ready for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Avondale is ready for immediate move in! Home has been completely redone. It features brand new flooring through out, new paint, a storage area, ceiling fans through out, fenced in yard with brand new gate, and front covered patio. It comes with all appliances including a gas stove, stacked washer and dryer, and fridge. Property is located near restaurants, schools and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2399059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 E Madden Dr have any available units?
202 E Madden Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 E Madden Dr have?
Some of 202 E Madden Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 E Madden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
202 E Madden Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 E Madden Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 E Madden Dr is pet friendly.
Does 202 E Madden Dr offer parking?
No, 202 E Madden Dr does not offer parking.
Does 202 E Madden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 E Madden Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 E Madden Dr have a pool?
No, 202 E Madden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 202 E Madden Dr have accessible units?
No, 202 E Madden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 202 E Madden Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 E Madden Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

