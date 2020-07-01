1921 S 113TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Must see this beautiful home in Avondale! The large kitchen comes with plenty of counter space for cooking meals for your family. The breaking bar is perfect for those quick meal or those conversations while cooking. This home comes with new carpet perfect for a clean home. The large living room has plenty of space for all your furniture. This beautiful home will not last long so hurry before it's gone!