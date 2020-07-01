Must see this beautiful home in Avondale! The large kitchen comes with plenty of counter space for cooking meals for your family. The breaking bar is perfect for those quick meal or those conversations while cooking. This home comes with new carpet perfect for a clean home. The large living room has plenty of space for all your furniture. This beautiful home will not last long so hurry before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1921 S 113TH Drive have any available units?
1921 S 113TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 S 113TH Drive have?
Some of 1921 S 113TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 S 113TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1921 S 113TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.