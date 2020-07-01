All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 1921 S 113TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
1921 S 113TH Drive
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:09 AM

1921 S 113TH Drive

1921 South 113th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1921 South 113th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Must see this beautiful home in Avondale! The large kitchen comes with plenty of counter space for cooking meals for your family. The breaking bar is perfect for those quick meal or those conversations while cooking. This home comes with new carpet perfect for a clean home. The large living room has plenty of space for all your furniture. This beautiful home will not last long so hurry before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 S 113TH Drive have any available units?
1921 S 113TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 S 113TH Drive have?
Some of 1921 S 113TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 S 113TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1921 S 113TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 S 113TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1921 S 113TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 1921 S 113TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1921 S 113TH Drive offers parking.
Does 1921 S 113TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 S 113TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 S 113TH Drive have a pool?
No, 1921 S 113TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1921 S 113TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 1921 S 113TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 S 113TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 S 113TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College