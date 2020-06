1870 N 128th Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Private Pool with pool service included! - PREMIUM SIZE LOT BORDERING GREENBELT! EXCELLENT LOCATION, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SHOPPING AND I-10. SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WITH DEN HAS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, LARGE FAMILY ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, LIVING/DINING ROOM, DEN HAS DUAL ENTRY. MASTER HAS SEPARATE EXIT TO PATIO, LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING FRONT/BACK. Avondale rental tax of 2.5%, $1475 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog....no cats.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3368447)