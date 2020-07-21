All apartments in Avondale
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1825 N. 106TH AVE

1825 North 106th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1825 North 106th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Harbor Shores

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS 3BED, 2.5BATH HOME LOCATED NEAR MCDOWELL & 87TH - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOMS, LARGE LOFT AND HUGE KITCHEN WITH TONS OF CABINET AND COUNTER SPACE. ENJOY YOUR SUMMER IN THE CONVIENT COMMUNITY POOL. NO SMOKING INSIDE HOME. **RESTRICTED DOG BREEDS**

This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $75 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.

(RLNE5096123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 N. 106TH AVE have any available units?
1825 N. 106TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 1825 N. 106TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1825 N. 106TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 N. 106TH AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 N. 106TH AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1825 N. 106TH AVE offer parking?
No, 1825 N. 106TH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1825 N. 106TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 N. 106TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 N. 106TH AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1825 N. 106TH AVE has a pool.
Does 1825 N. 106TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 1825 N. 106TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 N. 106TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 N. 106TH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 N. 106TH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 N. 106TH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
