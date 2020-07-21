1629 S 114th Ave

Amenities

Take a look at this adorable 2 story corner lot home in Avondale! This home includes 3 bedrooms (master bedroom downstairs with private exit to backyard), 2.5 bathrooms, a large loft, laundry room with washer and dryer and ceiling fans throughout! The home also has wood flooring, tile, and carpet in the bedrooms! The backyard is gravel stone with a nice sitting area! Enjoy the perks of the community pool in this neighborhood! Located minutes away from Luke AFB, shopping, dining, and I-10 and Loop 101! Pets not allowed.

Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, kim@4leasetoday.com