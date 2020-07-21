All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 1629 S 114th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
1629 S 114th Ave
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

1629 S 114th Ave

1629 South 114th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1629 South 114th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Take a look at this adorable 2 story corner lot home in Avondale! This home includes 3 bedrooms (master bedroom downstairs with private exit to backyard), 2.5 bathrooms, a large loft, laundry room with washer and dryer and ceiling fans throughout! The home also has wood flooring, tile, and carpet in the bedrooms! The backyard is gravel stone with a nice sitting area! Enjoy the perks of the community pool in this neighborhood! Located minutes away from Luke AFB, shopping, dining, and I-10 and Loop 101! Pets not allowed.
Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, kim@4leasetoday.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 S 114th Ave have any available units?
1629 S 114th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 S 114th Ave have?
Some of 1629 S 114th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 S 114th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1629 S 114th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 S 114th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1629 S 114th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1629 S 114th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1629 S 114th Ave offers parking.
Does 1629 S 114th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1629 S 114th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 S 114th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1629 S 114th Ave has a pool.
Does 1629 S 114th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1629 S 114th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 S 114th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1629 S 114th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAvondale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College