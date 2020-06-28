All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 1605 N 127TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
1605 N 127TH Avenue
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:15 PM

1605 N 127TH Avenue

1605 North 127th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1605 North 127th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New paint and carpet. Nice single level home. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath , den and 2 car garage. vaulted ceilings, full master bath with tub/shower combo and large walk-in closet. No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 N 127TH Avenue have any available units?
1605 N 127TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 N 127TH Avenue have?
Some of 1605 N 127TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 N 127TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1605 N 127TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 N 127TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1605 N 127TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 1605 N 127TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1605 N 127TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1605 N 127TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 N 127TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 N 127TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1605 N 127TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1605 N 127TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1605 N 127TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 N 127TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 N 127TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College