1605 N 127TH Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

New paint and carpet. Nice single level home. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath , den and 2 car garage. vaulted ceilings, full master bath with tub/shower combo and large walk-in closet. No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS