All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 1429 S 121ST Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
1429 S 121ST Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:29 AM

1429 S 121ST Drive

1429 South 121st Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1429 South 121st Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323
Cambridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Freshly painted, brand new carpet and flooring! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home In Cambridge Estates! Enjoy the open floor plan of this property, the home also features kitchen Island with walk-in pantry, large loft area upstairs perfect for an office or playroom, downstairs 1/2 bath, large bedrooms complete with master bathroom and master walk-in closet. Located in a great community with a community pool and playgrounds. Desert landscaping in backyard with covered patio home backs up to gorgeous greenbelt so there are no neighbors behind you!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 S 121ST Drive have any available units?
1429 S 121ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 S 121ST Drive have?
Some of 1429 S 121ST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 S 121ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1429 S 121ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 S 121ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1429 S 121ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 1429 S 121ST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1429 S 121ST Drive offers parking.
Does 1429 S 121ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 S 121ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 S 121ST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1429 S 121ST Drive has a pool.
Does 1429 S 121ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 1429 S 121ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 S 121ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 S 121ST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College