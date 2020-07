Amenities

This well sought after area - close to stores, Litchfield Schools, private schools, Estrella College, churches and recreational areas - Wigwam Resort, YMCA, Movie Theaters and I-10-,101 and Luke Air Force Base. Four bedrooms with master bedroom split, tile everywhere except bedrooms. Next to park, brick driveway, 3 car tandem garage, Wooden blinds throughout. For the discerning tenant Owner/Realtor. Tenants rights - viewing by appointment only.