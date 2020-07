Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool

FIRST TIME RENTAL! This is the perfect executive rental. Owners have meticulously maintained this home. Too many bells and whistles to list makes it a definite must see. Resort backyard with all the trimmings and stunning pool. Small to medium dogs OK. No cats, please. Don't forget 2.8% sales tax