Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
1317 S 119th Dr
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

1317 S 119th Dr

1317 South 119th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1317 South 119th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323
Cambridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath Avondale home - FORMER MODEL in gorgeous Trend Home community. Community pool and other features makes this a neighborhood you won't want to leave. Walk in to great room that really maximizes the sq. footage you have! Outside is truly an oasis with outside fireplace that finishes off that outdoor space you have been longing for. Get this great home before its gone! Leasing Phone Number 480-892-1802. We do not accept section 8 or any type of similar program. Tenant responsible for first $50 of service call. Properties must be taken within 2 weeks of application. Please refer to our website www.caballeroaz.com for admin and redec fees

(RLNE5101457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 S 119th Dr have any available units?
1317 S 119th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 S 119th Dr have?
Some of 1317 S 119th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 S 119th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1317 S 119th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 S 119th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 S 119th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1317 S 119th Dr offer parking?
No, 1317 S 119th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1317 S 119th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 S 119th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 S 119th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1317 S 119th Dr has a pool.
Does 1317 S 119th Dr have accessible units?
No, 1317 S 119th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 S 119th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 S 119th Dr has units with dishwashers.
