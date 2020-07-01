All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 1301 South 123rd Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
1301 South 123rd Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:14 AM

1301 South 123rd Drive

1301 South 123rd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1301 South 123rd Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.5% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 South 123rd Drive have any available units?
1301 South 123rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 1301 South 123rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1301 South 123rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 South 123rd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 South 123rd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1301 South 123rd Drive offer parking?
No, 1301 South 123rd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1301 South 123rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 South 123rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 South 123rd Drive have a pool?
No, 1301 South 123rd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1301 South 123rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 1301 South 123rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 South 123rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 South 123rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 South 123rd Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 South 123rd Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College