All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 12724 W ALMERIA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
12724 W ALMERIA Road
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

12724 W ALMERIA Road

12724 West Almeria Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12724 West Almeria Road, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
An Awesome Avondale Abode! This updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home has so much to offer! Putting green in the back and desert landscape in front. Tile throughout interior for easy cleaning! New light fixtures and outlet/switch plates throughout. Dinning room table and chairs can stay if needed. This unit accomplishes a tremendous feat in being spacious yet cozy! Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12724 W ALMERIA Road have any available units?
12724 W ALMERIA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12724 W ALMERIA Road have?
Some of 12724 W ALMERIA Road's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12724 W ALMERIA Road currently offering any rent specials?
12724 W ALMERIA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12724 W ALMERIA Road pet-friendly?
No, 12724 W ALMERIA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12724 W ALMERIA Road offer parking?
Yes, 12724 W ALMERIA Road offers parking.
Does 12724 W ALMERIA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12724 W ALMERIA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12724 W ALMERIA Road have a pool?
No, 12724 W ALMERIA Road does not have a pool.
Does 12724 W ALMERIA Road have accessible units?
No, 12724 W ALMERIA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12724 W ALMERIA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12724 W ALMERIA Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College