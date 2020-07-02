12576 W Coronado Rd

Amenities
Get 1month free rent if your able to pay 2month upfront!! Don't miss out on this lovely, comfortable home that comes with a car garage, a fireplace in the living room, and tile and plush carpet throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, and a kitchen island with a breakfast bar. The master bathroom provides a dual vanity sink, a garden tub, and a separate shower. Relax or cook out on the patio in the fenced backyard. Make this house your home and apply today!