Avondale, AZ
12576 W Coronado Rd
Last updated November 24 2019

12576 W Coronado Rd

12576 West Coronado Road · No Longer Available
Location

12576 West Coronado Road, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Get 1month free rent if your able to pay 2month upfront!! Don't miss out on this lovely, comfortable home that comes with a car garage, a fireplace in the living room, and tile and plush carpet throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, and a kitchen island with a breakfast bar. The master bathroom provides a dual vanity sink, a garden tub, and a separate shower. Relax or cook out on the patio in the fenced backyard. Make this house your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

