12554 W MADISON Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

LOVELY THREE BEDROOM HOME ON A CORNER LOT IN PRESTIGIOUS COLDWATER SPRINGS COMMUNITY! THE HOUSE FEATURES TILE IN HIGH TRAFFIC AREAS & HAS CARPETING IN THE BEDROOMS. YOU WILL ENJOY THE COZY WARMTH FROM THE CUSTOM BUILT, STONE FIREPLACE. KITCHEN HAS A BREAKFAST BAR & A BRIGHT SPACE FOR DINING. THERE IS A BUILT-IN BBQ ON THE BACK, COVERED PATIO.DON'T MISS THIS ONE.THERE IS A $100.00 ADMIN FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE. PET DEPOSIT IS PER PET - NO RESTRICTED DOG BREEDS. APPLICATION FEE IS $55 FOR EACH PRIMARY APPLICANT. THERE IS A $25 FEE TO RUN A BACKGROUND CHECK FOR ANY OCCUPANTS OVER 18 WHO ARE NOT PRIMARY APPLICANTS. FEES ARE TO BE PAID FROM OUR WEBSITE HOMEPAGE. PLEASE READ THE INSTRUCTIONS GIVEN ON THE APPLICATION COVER SHEET.