4 Bedroom, 2 bath single story home in Avondale! Spacious layout featuring ceramic tile and vinyl flooring throughout. Open kitchen with island and dining, large living room, large master walk in closet and private pool! Tenant pays electric, water and gas. *Pool service included in rent* 1.5% A.S. fee and city rental tax to be added to rent monthly.

