12396 W GRANT Street

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

SPOTLESS HOME! 3 bed / 2 bath Split Great Room Floor plan. NEW PAINT! Fulton's popular Lavender Model with long wraparound breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen. All neutral decor, 2 inch white blinds and ceiling fans in all rooms. Kitchen comes with the refrigerator, pantry and built-in microwave. Master bedroom has bay window, large walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. Low maintenance front yard, grassy backyard with covered patio. Side RV gate approximately 10 feet. Home has auto drip and sprinklers. It's perfect, move-in ready now.