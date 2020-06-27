All apartments in Avondale
12396 W GRANT Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

12396 W GRANT Street

12396 West Grant Street · No Longer Available
Avondale
Coldwater Springs
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

12396 West Grant Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
SPOTLESS HOME! 3 bed / 2 bath Split Great Room Floor plan. NEW PAINT! Fulton's popular Lavender Model with long wraparound breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen. All neutral decor, 2 inch white blinds and ceiling fans in all rooms. Kitchen comes with the refrigerator, pantry and built-in microwave. Master bedroom has bay window, large walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. Low maintenance front yard, grassy backyard with covered patio. Side RV gate approximately 10 feet. Home has auto drip and sprinklers. It's perfect, move-in ready now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12396 W GRANT Street have any available units?
12396 W GRANT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12396 W GRANT Street have?
Some of 12396 W GRANT Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12396 W GRANT Street currently offering any rent specials?
12396 W GRANT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12396 W GRANT Street pet-friendly?
No, 12396 W GRANT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12396 W GRANT Street offer parking?
Yes, 12396 W GRANT Street offers parking.
Does 12396 W GRANT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12396 W GRANT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12396 W GRANT Street have a pool?
No, 12396 W GRANT Street does not have a pool.
Does 12396 W GRANT Street have accessible units?
No, 12396 W GRANT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12396 W GRANT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12396 W GRANT Street has units with dishwashers.
