All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 12382 West Highland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
12382 West Highland Avenue
Last updated February 27 2020 at 12:28 PM

12382 West Highland Avenue

12382 West Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12382 West Highland Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Please Excuse Out Mess- Repairs/Cleaning In Progress** Beautiful Five Bedroom, Three Bathroom Rio Crossing Rental Opportunity Just Minutes From Shopping, Dining and Entertainment All With Quick Access to the Loop 101, Loop 303 and I-10 Freeways and Beyond! Property Features Low Maintenance Front/Back Yards, Covered Patio in Rear, Three Car Garage, Two-Tone Interior, Entry with Formal Dining Area, Open Kitchen with Island and All Appliances, Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Spacious Living Room, Full Bed/Bath Downstairs, Huge Master Suite with Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Washer/Dryer Included As-Is. Let This Home Speak for Itself and Schedule a Showing Today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus City Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12382 West Highland Avenue have any available units?
12382 West Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12382 West Highland Avenue have?
Some of 12382 West Highland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12382 West Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12382 West Highland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12382 West Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12382 West Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12382 West Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12382 West Highland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 12382 West Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12382 West Highland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12382 West Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 12382 West Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12382 West Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12382 West Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12382 West Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12382 West Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College