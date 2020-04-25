12382 West Highland Avenue

Amenities

**Please Excuse Out Mess- Repairs/Cleaning In Progress** Beautiful Five Bedroom, Three Bathroom Rio Crossing Rental Opportunity Just Minutes From Shopping, Dining and Entertainment All With Quick Access to the Loop 101, Loop 303 and I-10 Freeways and Beyond! Property Features Low Maintenance Front/Back Yards, Covered Patio in Rear, Three Car Garage, Two-Tone Interior, Entry with Formal Dining Area, Open Kitchen with Island and All Appliances, Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Spacious Living Room, Full Bed/Bath Downstairs, Huge Master Suite with Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Washer/Dryer Included As-Is. Let This Home Speak for Itself and Schedule a Showing Today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus City Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.