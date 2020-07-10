All apartments in Avondale
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

12201 W CALLE HERMOSA Lane

12201 West Calle Hermosa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12201 West Calle Hermosa Lane, Avondale, AZ 85323
Del Rio Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful Avondale rental with a Split Master Bedroom floor plan, walk-in pantry, 3 car tandem garage, monthly yard maintenance included. It's within walking distance of the community park. About 10 mins away from PIR (PHX International Raceway) and 20 mins fromGoodyear Ballpark (home of the Reds and Indians baseball Teams) No smoking or pets. Credit/Backround Applications are being accepted at our office atCambridge Properties, 14602 N Tatum Blvd. $35 non-refundable fee each adult/$50 couple

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12201 W CALLE HERMOSA Lane have any available units?
12201 W CALLE HERMOSA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12201 W CALLE HERMOSA Lane have?
Some of 12201 W CALLE HERMOSA Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12201 W CALLE HERMOSA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12201 W CALLE HERMOSA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12201 W CALLE HERMOSA Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12201 W CALLE HERMOSA Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12201 W CALLE HERMOSA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12201 W CALLE HERMOSA Lane offers parking.
Does 12201 W CALLE HERMOSA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12201 W CALLE HERMOSA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12201 W CALLE HERMOSA Lane have a pool?
No, 12201 W CALLE HERMOSA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12201 W CALLE HERMOSA Lane have accessible units?
No, 12201 W CALLE HERMOSA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12201 W CALLE HERMOSA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12201 W CALLE HERMOSA Lane has units with dishwashers.

