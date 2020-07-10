12201 W CALLE HERMOSA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful Avondale rental with a Split Master Bedroom floor plan, walk-in pantry, 3 car tandem garage, monthly yard maintenance included. It's within walking distance of the community park. About 10 mins away from PIR (PHX International Raceway) and 20 mins fromGoodyear Ballpark (home of the Reds and Indians baseball Teams) No smoking or pets. Credit/Backround Applications are being accepted at our office atCambridge Properties, 14602 N Tatum Blvd. $35 non-refundable fee each adult/$50 couple