12168 Yuma Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12168 Yuma Street

12168 West Yuma Street · No Longer Available
Location

12168 West Yuma Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Cambridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A cozy home you are sure to fall in love with! 3 good sized bedrooms, a loft, & 2.5 baths. Tile flooring through the main living area. Kitchen offers island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, & plenty of cabinet storage. Master bath suite has large garden tub/shower combo, white cabinets, & a granite counter top. Covered back patio and a nicely sized yard. Don't miss out on this gem! *This one's pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.5%* Located at 12168 W Yuma St in Avondale, this house is waiting for you to make it your new home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

