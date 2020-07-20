12168 Yuma Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A cozy home you are sure to fall in love with! 3 good sized bedrooms, a loft, & 2.5 baths. Tile flooring through the main living area. Kitchen offers island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, & plenty of cabinet storage. Master bath suite has large garden tub/shower combo, white cabinets, & a granite counter top. Covered back patio and a nicely sized yard. Don't miss out on this gem! *This one's pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.5%* Located at 12168 W Yuma St in Avondale, this house is waiting for you to make it your new home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.