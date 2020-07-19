All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 12030 W Fillmore St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
12030 W Fillmore St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12030 W Fillmore St

12030 W Fillmore St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12030 W Fillmore St, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newer Home. This home has 3 bedrooms, a loft and 2.5 baths with 18x18 tile all downstairs, including living room (except in the storage closet). Upgraded cabinets with 42 inch uppers in kitchen. Upgraded kitchen Corian countertops. Large master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet. Dual vanities with dual sinks and a huge walk-in shower at master bath. Secondary bathroom features a large vanity with oversized mirror and a nice quality oval tub. LED Lighting throughout and Energy Star Certification. Low maintenance yard with covered patio and so much more. You have to see it. Priced to Rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12030 W Fillmore St have any available units?
12030 W Fillmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12030 W Fillmore St have?
Some of 12030 W Fillmore St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12030 W Fillmore St currently offering any rent specials?
12030 W Fillmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12030 W Fillmore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12030 W Fillmore St is pet friendly.
Does 12030 W Fillmore St offer parking?
Yes, 12030 W Fillmore St offers parking.
Does 12030 W Fillmore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12030 W Fillmore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12030 W Fillmore St have a pool?
Yes, 12030 W Fillmore St has a pool.
Does 12030 W Fillmore St have accessible units?
No, 12030 W Fillmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 12030 W Fillmore St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12030 W Fillmore St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College