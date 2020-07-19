12030 W Fillmore St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newer Home. This home has 3 bedrooms, a loft and 2.5 baths with 18x18 tile all downstairs, including living room (except in the storage closet). Upgraded cabinets with 42 inch uppers in kitchen. Upgraded kitchen Corian countertops. Large master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet. Dual vanities with dual sinks and a huge walk-in shower at master bath. Secondary bathroom features a large vanity with oversized mirror and a nice quality oval tub. LED Lighting throughout and Energy Star Certification. Low maintenance yard with covered patio and so much more. You have to see it. Priced to Rent!